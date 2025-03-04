Itanagar: IMC Mayor Conducts Surprise Inspection, Warns of Strict Penalties

ITANAGAR – In an effort to maintain a cleaner and more organized city, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang conducted a surprise inspection and participated in a cleanliness drive across Wards 1 to 12 under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday morning. Accompanied by IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, officials, and Corporators, the inspection began at 6 AM, focusing on sanitation efficiency, staff performance, and operational effectiveness.

Strict Measures to Enforce Cleanliness

During the inspection, Mayor Phassang issued a stern warning to shop owners, mandating that all shops must have dustbins. Fines will be imposed if a shop is found without one and garbage is spotted nearby.

He also emphasized the need for proper sanitation at festival grounds, warning that violations would attract penalties under National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

Reaffirming his commitment to cleanliness, he assured that surprise inspections would be conducted regularly to ensure strict compliance with municipal regulations.

Appeal for Public Cooperation and Traffic Regulation

Mayor Phassang urged citizens to actively support cleanliness initiatives, emphasizing that maintaining a clean and green Itanagar is a collective responsibility. He called on the National Highways Authority to contribute to cleanliness along highways and sought assistance from the Traffic Police Cell in enforcing sanitation regulations. Unregulated posting of bills, hoardings, and billboards will also invite fines, he warned.

Fixed Garbage Collection Hours and Fines for Violations

To streamline waste disposal, the IMC has established fixed garbage collection hours:

Morning: 5 AM – 10 AM

Afternoon: From 2 PM onward

Residents found disposing of waste outside these hours will face fines, the Mayor cautioned. Expressing concern over waste being thrown from moving vehicles, he urged citizens to adopt responsible disposal habits for a cleaner and greener Itanagar.

Government’s Commitment to Strengthening Municipal Resources

Acknowledging challenges such as manpower and machinery shortages, Mayor Phassang reassured that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister Balo Raja have pledged full support in strengthening municipal resources.

He concluded by stating that a cleaner, healthier capital can be achieved through collective efforts from the government and the public.