Arunachal: Governor participates in NIT Convocation

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the 10th Convocation of National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh as Chief Guest in the NIT campus at Jote, 27 km from Itanagar on 19th December 2023. 186 (One Hundred Eighty Six) students were awarded various degrees, out of which 146 Undergraduate degrees, 21 Masters Degrees and 19 PhD degrees. Among them 11 students will be receiving Gold Medals in various branches.

The Governor said that Convocation is an essential day in the lives of graduating students and a significant landmark in their life’s journey. He congratulated the students and said that they have earned their degrees and awards through your hard work and dedication to maintain high standards.

The Governor said that learning is a continuous process and the students must apply their learning to contribute to the progress of our country and, in the process, make an excellent career for themselves and their families. He reminded the graduating students that they are the leaders of tomorrow and they will be setting the standards that will enable us to become a fully developed and responsible country.

The Governor advised the students to create opportunities, be highly creative, socially aware, and develop a strong sense of empathy. He emphasised on them to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals, in a world that is besieged with several conflicts and concerns. He also asked the graduating students to come back to the institute as alumni as and when possible and give back whatever they can, knowledge sharing lectures, donations, mentoring, and opportunities for placement of students.

Reminding the students of Viksit Bharat@2047, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Governor appealed to them to contribute innovative ideas for the progress of the Nation in the Amrit Kaal.

Referring to National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said that policy is to instil among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen. He urged upon the institute and its faculty, HoDs, Deans, and Director to reflect upon its achievements, original vision, goals, the challenges faced, what mistakes were committed, what needs to be done to do course correction, etc.

The Governor presented the Chairman’s Gold Medals to Ms Khushboo Kumar and Md. Gazanfar, the toppers in the Institute. Bengia Fara, Dhanasree S Poduval, Bhavanam Achyuth Reddy, Khushboo Kumari, Shweta Rai, Bipul Kumar Das, Yase Dema Megeji, Md Gazanfar and Ashish Ranjan Kumar received the Institute’s Gold Medal as toppers of various departments from Guests of Honour.

Guest of Honour, Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director NIT Warangal delivered the Convocation Speech. He advised the graduating students to embrace every opportunity to learn, adapt to different situations and strive for excellence with integrity and responsibility.

Chairman, Board of Governors, Shri Subhash Kumar, Guests of Honour Shri Indresh Kumar, National Executive member, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Swami Atmapriyananda, Pro-Chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math also spoke on the occasion. They advised the students and graduates to give their best in the service of the nation.

Director NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. Ram Prakash Sharma briefed on the academic accomplishments, challenges, training, placements and activities of the institute.

Local MLA Shri Tana Hali Tara, Deputy Commissioner Shri Shri Jiken Bomjen, SP, Shri Taru Gusar, Deans, Heads of the Departments, members of the Senate and faculty members, graduating students and their parents were present on the occasion.

NIT Arunachal Pradesh has 980 students and 51 faculty members.