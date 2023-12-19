Arunachal: Nyage Taipodia of Likabali won the title of WFF

LIKABALI- Mr Nyage Taipodia of Likabali, Lower Siang District Arunachal Pradesh won the title of WFF (world fitness federation) Mr. India (classique bodybuilding) category and got second place in overall category.

The event was held on 17th December 2023 at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Mr Taipodia is the first Arunachalee who have won the title of Mr. India (bodybuilding).

He is also the winner of WABBA (World Amateur Body Building Association) Mr. Assam 2022.