Arunachal’s Pani Manju Joram Creates History At Asian Cup Muaythai Championship

Joram’s achievements have brought glory to Arunachal Pradesh and inspired many aspiring athletes.

Last Updated: October 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal’s Pani Manju Joram Creates History At Asian Cup Muaythai Championship

ITANAGAR-    Pani Manju Joram has made history by becoming the first athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win medals at the Asian Cup Muaythai Championship in Taipei, Taiwan. Joram’s achievements have brought glory to Arunachal Pradesh and inspired many aspiring athletes.

Joram’s exceptional skills were on full display as she clinched a silver medal in the traditional Wai-Kru ceremony and a bronze medal in the 57-kg elite category.

In the Wai-Kru finals, she faced off against Yi-Ching Chen of Chinese Taipei, demonstrating her prowess against top-notch competitors.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Joram, stating, “Pani Manju Joram has scripted history as the first athlete from our state to win medals at the Asian Cup Muaythai Championship”. This achievement underscores Joram’s dedication and hard work, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

The 2024 Asian Muaythai Open Cup brought together talented athletes from across the Asia Pacific region, showcasing their skills and determination.

Joram’s remarkable performance has put Arunachal Pradesh on the map, highlighting the state’s potential for producing exceptional athletes.

