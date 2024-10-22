Arunachal: Ngopok villagers planted 700 saplings of Ketir Momir tree in the name of Geyon Apum

PASIGHAT( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to beautify the village surroundings with greenery all along the village roads and also to beat global warming, the villagers of Ngopok village led by PRI leaders, GBs, retired government servants and Apum brothers planted total of 700 saplings of Ketir Momir, a local species of trees in the presence ZPC East Siang district, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo and others on Monday.

The tree saplings plantation programme were carried out in the name of one Geyon Apum, the first teacher of Govt. Upper Primary School, Ngopok village who is 90 plus age now.

The saplings were donated by sons of Geyon Apum, and the plantation programme was actively supported by Ngopok village PRI members, GBs, retired government servants & villagers and planted total 700 saplings of Ketir Momir tree.

Ketir Momir tree is an endemic tree species of central Arunachal Pradesh region that gives adequate sheds and its fruits are eaten by birds.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Pani Manju Joram Creates History At Asian Cup Muaythai Championship

Attending the tree plantation programme as Chief Guest, Olen Rome, Zila Parishad chairperson of East Siang district who also happens to be from Ngopok village deeply appreciated the noble initiative and urged the fellow villagers to plant more trees to bid global warming effect as well as to beautify the village.

Guest of Honour, Dr. Dangi Perme, a public leader from Ngopok village also assured to support the initiative and he adopted 5 nos of planted saplings to be cared and protected by him. He also took reference of recent global warming effect in the region which is believed to be happening due to large scale deforestation.

Also Read- Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Sibo Passing, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Mebo Sub-Division also motivated the villagers to plant more trees and to give post plantation care of saplings by giving Rs. 10,000 from his own pocket to the team of PRI members who are taking the lead. Passing assured the village team to revisit the planted saplings after some years even after his transfer from Mebo Sub-Division.

Retired government servants like Biyon Yirang and Ganpang Megu from the village said the effort is on to beautify the village with greenaries all along the roads. The duo appreciated the Apum brothers, namely, Maktil Apum and Maklung Apum for donating the tree saplings in the name of their father.

On the part of Ngopok village, Gram Panchayat Chairperson of Pokdum-II, Mrs Kayang Modi and Gaon Burah, Jolom Damin assured to protect and care the planted saplings.

Watch Video- Chum Darang ki bigg boss 18 men entry

From Apum brothers, Maktil and Maklung also expressed their thankfulness to the Ngopok village public to plant trees in the name of their father. They informed that Geyon Apum, their father first taught at Namsing village and Seram village school before teaching at Ngopok village school which started in 1964.

According to them, Geyon Apum got the basic initial education from night school taught by a Britisher before independence who further went on getting admitted in a day school despite of hard family problems during those days when education were not given priority.

The plantation programme was also witnessed and attended by other government department officials like RFO Mebo, Domek Koyu, AE WRD Mebo, Kamak Tayeng, PWD AE, R. Bitin, RWD AE, Boini Modi, Head Teacher, UPS Ngopok and Principal Kine Nane Residential school etc.