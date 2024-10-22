Arunachal: Orientation Workshop on Universalization-Phase I of PRI-CBO Convergence held at Basar

BASAR- Leparada District hosted a significant District-Level Orientation Workshop focused on the universalization-Phase I of PRI-CBO (Panchayati Raj Institution – Community Based Organization) convergence here at DC’s conference hall, Basar on 21/10/2024.

This event was organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and aimed to enhance collaboration between PRIs and CBOs, thereby fostering improved governance, community engagement, and service delivery at the grassroots level. Additionally, the workshop sought to implement a comprehensive district strategy to standardize PRI-CBO convergence.

The workshop was chaired by Deputy commissioner, Leparada Shri Atul Tayeng. The worshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including elected Panchayat leaders, administrative officers, department heads, representatives from ArSRLM, National Resource Organization Kudumbashree (Kerala) mentors & SPC, and Self-Help Group (SHG) leaders from various CBOs.

In his keynote address, DC Tayeng emphasized on the vital roles of SHGs in empowering local communities, particularly women. He highlighted the successful collaboration with Kudumbashree-NRO in promoting local-level convergence and stressed the necessity for line departments to provide information on flagship schemes and relevant data to ArSRLM and its CBOs.

Mohd. Safder, State Project Coordinator of the National Resource Organization Kudumbashree (Kerala), introduced ArSRLM’s structure, its thematic focus areas, and major activities conducted through PRI-CBO convergence in pilot blocks. His presentation underscored the importance of PRI-CBO convergence in enhancing democratic capabilities within CBOs and developing a pool of resource personnel for effective project implementation.

Ms. Noni Nayam, District Thematic Coordinator-SISD and nodal person for the PRI-CBO convergence project, and other DMMU officials of ArSRLM Ms Dugam Ete DTC FI, Ms Mesap Lapung DTC LH, Ms phill Jiri DAA, reiterated the necessity for unity among ArSRLM, line departments, PRIs, and CBOs in Basar which is one of the selected immersion sites for this project.

She and ArSRLM team presented a detailed overview of ArSRLM’s implementation architecture, including the formation of key committees such as the Gram Panchayat Planning Facilitation Team (GPPFT) and the Village Organization Coordination Committee (VOCCC).

Representatives from several line departments—including the Departments of Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, PHED, Handicrafts & textiles and Veterinary,Social welfare,women and child,Rural Development and Water Resources —provided presentation to their respective challenges, schemes, benefits, and strategies. Suggestions to successfully implement the PRI-CBO convergence project.

BMMU officials of ArSRLM Ms. Suzy Ori , BMM Basar , Mr. Karto Gara BCLH , Mr Doyi Loyi CC, Mr Damge Lombi BCLH, Mr Inga Tassar BA MIS further elaborated on the workshop’s objectives, particularly the alignment of the Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) with government schemes to maximize benefits for local communities.

The workshop was concluded with vote of thanks from Ms Ting Paron Circle officer, Sago , Leparada District who emphasized the line departments to make good coordination with ArSRLM and share requisite datas and schemes under them with ArSRLM to support the development of local community.

The workshop not only reinforced the commitment to PRI-CBO convergence but also set a foundation for effective collaboration among all stakeholders involved in community development.