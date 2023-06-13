Arunachal: DNGC organsied career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ), Itanagar, successfully organised a remarkable career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony on June 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This event was specifically held to recognise the exceptional performance, contributions, and dedication of final semester students from various departments of the college who have been actively involved in the promotion of the club and college activities throughout their three-year tenure.

Also Read- Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

The program received immense appreciation from the college, with the esteemed presence of Dr. M.Q Khan, the Principal of the college. Dr. Khan delivered an inspiring speech on career awareness, encouraging the students to pursue courses aligned with their individual interests and to explore the diverse opportunities available to them. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of developing life skills necessary to become exemplary individuals.

The event was graced by the presence of several esteemed individuals, including the Arts Club committee members Dr. Bige Yomgam, Ms. Yanam Gapak, and Dr. Tage Ampa, as well as other dedicated volunteers.

Also Read- Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

Overall, the career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony organised by The Arts Club of DNGC was a resounding success, honoiring the outstanding achievements and dedication of the final semester students while providing valuable guidance for their future endeavors.