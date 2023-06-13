ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: DNGC organsied career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony

This event was specifically held to recognise the exceptional performance, contributions, and dedication of final semester students from various departments

Last Updated: June 13, 2023
1 minute read

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ), Itanagar, successfully organised a remarkable career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony on June 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This event was specifically held to recognise the exceptional performance, contributions, and dedication of final semester students from various departments of the college who have been actively involved in the promotion of the club and college activities throughout their three-year tenure.

Also Read- Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

The program received immense appreciation from the college, with the esteemed presence of Dr. M.Q Khan, the Principal of the college. Dr. Khan delivered an inspiring speech on career awareness, encouraging the students to pursue courses aligned with their individual interests and to explore the diverse opportunities available to them. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of developing life skills necessary to become exemplary individuals.

Related Articles

The event was graced by the presence of several esteemed individuals, including the Arts Club committee members Dr. Bige Yomgam, Ms. Yanam Gapak, and Dr. Tage Ampa, as well as other dedicated volunteers.

Also Read- Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

Overall, the career counseling and certificate distribution ceremony organised by The Arts Club of DNGC was a resounding success, honoiring the outstanding achievements and dedication of the final semester students while providing valuable guidance for their future endeavors.

Tags
Last Updated: June 13, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: NERC-GBP NIHE with HU conducted Awareness Program on “Mission LiFE”

Itanagar: NERC-GBP NIHE with HU conducted Awareness Program on “Mission LiFE”

Itanagar: IMC's office building at Chimpu is ready to serve people

Itanagar: IMC’s office building at Chimpu is ready to serve people

Arunachal: TRIHMS launches drone flight to East Kameng under the Medicine From Sky program

Arunachal: TRIHMS launches drone flight to East Kameng under the Medicine From Sky program

Arunachal: Former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang joins BJP

Arunachal: Former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang joins BJP

Proposed 3 days Itanagar Capital Region bandh is Illegal: Bamang Felix

Proposed 3 days Itanagar Capital Region bandh is Illegal: Bamang Felix

Itanagar: APSBSAP district level consultation held

Itanagar: APSBSAP district level consultation held

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Awareness Program on Competitive Examinations

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Participates in Tree Plantation event at Itafort

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Participates in Tree Plantation event at Itafort

Itanagar Smart City project: IMC Mayor visits Vendor Market construction site

Itanagar Smart City project: IMC Mayor visits Vendor Market construction site

Bishweswar Tudu lauded Team Arunachal for successfully implementing CSS

Bishweswar Tudu lauded Team Arunachal for successfully implementing CSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button