Itanagar: Women Cell, DNGC celebrates International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR- A one day Symposium on the topic Entrepreneurship and Gender Equality was organized to mark the International Women’s Day on 8th of March at the Conference Hall of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. The enthusiastic participation by the faculty members and more than 100 students from all the departments of the college made the event meaningful and significant.

Mr. Gautam Huidrom, Assistant Professor from the Department of Management, RGU had graced the event as a resource person. First, he lauded the many women entrepreneurs of our country and in particular the North Eastern women entrepreneurs for breaking the bias and for their glorious achievement in the field of entrepreneurship. Next, he highlighted the many challenges that women entrepreneurs face and how changes need to be brought in the way women entrepreneurs are perceived. Also, he emphasized on the means to overcome the challenges.

The celebration also had the delightful presence of a very successful woman entrepreneur, Ms Techi Anna, a recipient of the Vasundhara NE Woman Entrepreneur of the year award for excellence in handicrafts, who is also the Chairperson of Poma Bamboo Processing Industry. She gave a very insightful and inspiring presentation wherein she urged women to never give up on anything and to believe in oneself as self worth begins with self belief. Also, she urged women to be instrumental in uplifting other women.

To add to the beauty of the programme was the presence of Mrs Topu Basar Ete. She is a pioneer in the field of Entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh and also the chairperson cum CEO board of GPTI Welfare Society. She gave a very practical understanding of the challenges which women entrepreneurs face and how one needs to overcome them and come out victorious.

Dr M Q Khan, Principal, DNGC in his address emphasized on the theme of 2022 International Women’s Day, ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. Also, he applauded women for their tremendous achievement in various fields and asserted that women deserve to be celebrated every day and not just on Women’s day.

Ms. Geyir Ete, Convenor of Women Cell, DNGC in her address said that the aim of choosing the topic ‘Entrepreneurship and Gender Equality’, for the said symposium has been the paramount significance of Entrepreneurship in ensuring sustainable tomorrow and its role in breaking bias associated with gender.