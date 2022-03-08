Itanagar: Greenfield Airport at Hollongi likely to start operations from August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Greenfield Airport at Hollongi near state capital Itanagar – first full-fledged airport of Arunachal Pradesh – is all set to get operationalized on Independence Day this year, well ahead of its November 2022 scheduled date of completion.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a joint-inspection visit to the site along with Governor Brig (Rtd) B D Mishra this morning, announced that preparations are in place to recieve the first ever passenger flight on 15 August next at the airport.

Both Governor and the Chief Minister took a detailed review of all aspects of the airport from representatives of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL), state government agencies like PWD, PHED and Power and all contractors involved in the project.

Both insisted that the airport has to be made operational by 15 August, to which end each and every stakeholder has to plan and work accordingly.

To a question by the Governor ‘can you do it or not’ everybody said ‘yes’.

Appreciating all involved in the project, Khandu said this must be the only greenfield airport in the country, work on which started from scrap and would be made operational in record time.

“This in fact is a national project and you must all feel proud and privileged to be involved in it and on the way to create history,” he said.

Khandu reminded all of their commitment to finish all jobs required to make the airport operational and said, “I put my faith on you all that you will stand by your commitment no matter what.”

Meanwhile, the Governor offered to intervene wherever any bottleneck is beyond resolution by any stakeholder. He assured he will use his good office and personally speak to any authority, private or government, to resolve any shortage or official clearance so that the deadline is met.

He also asked the local legislator Tana Hali, who was present in the review meeting, to coordinate with the deputy commissioner and resolve all local issues immediately. To the Chief Secretary and Secretary Civil Aviation, Brig Mishra said that all requisite clearances have to be procured well in advance.

“Let us all put our heads and shoulders together to make this dream of 15th August, 2022, come true,” he said.

Bulk water supply system to the airport is almost complete while the approach road would be complete by March end, assured implementing agency PWD. PGCIL assured that the portion of the 132 KV Power Grid line would be diverted before time as work is under progress at double the speed. Buildings for medical unit, power and fire stations are also almost complete.

In short, all the works required to make the airport operational will be completed by mid-June.

Both Khandu and Mishra reminded all that they will be reviewing the progress on a day-to-day basis besides visiting personally whenever needed.

State Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, MP Nabam Rebia, legislator Tana Hali, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Secretary Civil Aviation Swapnil M Naik and officials of civil aviation, work departments, state police, district administration and others were present in the review meeting held at the site conference hall of the AAI.