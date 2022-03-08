ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: parking space in commercial buildings mandatory- IMC Mayor

IMC concern over the increasing traffic congestion in the twin capital.

March 8, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) under the Chairmanship of Mayor Tame Phassang holds its 8th Business meeting and took the significant decision for the welfare of the IMC jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by the corporators of all the wards, Deputy Mayor, Commissioner, and other officials of the IMC. During the meeting, the house discuss the various issues related to the Parking space, Drainage system, Trading silence, and others.

Expressing concern over the increasing traffic congestion in the twin capital, IMC Mayor Tame  Phassang informed that, to ease the traffic issues, the house has resolved to make parking space in all the commercial buildings mandatory. We all are facing the hit of the traffic in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), so this is the appropriate time to cooperate with the Corporation to streamline it, and every Commercial building in the IMC jurisdiction should create space for parking, stated Mayor.

He also asserted that, IMC will build more parking spaces for vehicles along the National Highways and in sectors wherever the space is available after due consultation with the corporators of the respective wards.

While highlighting more on the other resolutions, Mayor informed that, IMC will soon launch a Trading License checking drive, to eradicate misuse of the license and to stop the revenue leakages. He also stated that ‘State government has already constructed  CC pavement road in all the sectors, but due to absences of the proper drainage system, denizens have to face various issue including water loggings specially in monsoon, so IMC has resolved to take all possible move for construction of Drainage system in the ICR.

Among others, issues of Solid Waste Management system, permanent office Building of IMC, a regular salary of IMC staff, and other significant issues pertaining to the welfare of the common people have been discussed during the8th Business meeting.

