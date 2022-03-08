ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebration at longding

March 8, 2022
LONGDING- International Women’s Day was jointly celebrated by All Wancho Women Welfare Society (AWWWS)  in collaboration with Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and DIPRO office in a grand manner on 08 Mar 22 in Longding General ground tin Longding, with theme “Gender Equality today for Sustainable” under the concept of “break the Bias”.

 Dr Duyu Meena Mudang, graced the event as the Chief Guest, she is  proud winner of the prestigious titles, Mrs Arunachal 2010 & first Mrs India 2017 from Arunachal Pradesh. Her inspiring speech, encouraged the young Wancho girls & women who turned up in large Nos to witness the grand event to live with pride.

Capt Ayush Kumar Srivastava, Coy Cdr Niausa COB who was the Guest of honour of the day delivered speech on career options for young girls in the armed forces & Assam Rifles.

One attraction of the day was the “one act plays” conducted by students of Govt Hr. secondary schools and Niausa Women on the issue of Drug Abuse under Aruncahal Rising campaigning by DIPRO office.

 Also, the Wancho women, dressed up in colourful traditional attire presented a wonderful cultural dance.  They displayed great enthusiasm during the Tug of War event. The Jazz band of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles dedicated melodious songs to the elegant women of Longding Dist to make the event more lively.

The event also comprised of various informative speeches by District Legal Service Authority  & President, AWWWS on gender bias & women empowerment.

The highlight of the event was felicitation of the five Veer Nari’s of Longding Dist & Mrs Angap Wangsu, mother of Miss Nyeman Wangsu, who had recently won a  Gold Medal in  Wushu conducted in Moscow from 22 Feb 22 to 28 Feb 22 by the Chief Guest.

Also a  short marathon race was conducted  on 7th March 2022 by DIPRO office Longding in collaboration with All wancho women welfare Society in Longding under the theme “Run against Drug Abuse”. Also, one act plays on the theme  “Drug Abuse” were organised today as a Part of Arunachal rising Campaign on 8th March 2022.

Nyatum Doke the DIPRO Longding said that drug menace is one issue which is harming the entire state, specially longding district. Therefore, the district administration is trying to spread awareness regarding the issues of Drug Abuse under Arunachal Rising campaign.

