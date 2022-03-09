Arunachal: APSU, GBs, PRI leaders of Pongging village destroys Poppy garden as a part of anti drug initiative

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The objective of the drive was to make the Pongging village free from drug addictions and to save the youths from falling prey to the drug menace

March 9, 2022
 PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng ) As a part of their continuous effort to fight against drug menace in the village, the student communities of All Pongging Students Union (APSU), Gaon Burah and Gram Panchayat Members of Pongging village have destroyed several gardens of Poppy at Pongging village under Katan Circle in Upper Siang District on Tuesday.

The drive was initiated by the team APSU led by Aku Tarang, Abraham Padun, Edison Tarang, Nason Panyang and Juda Panyang and joined by GBs, GPC and village women Self Help Group led by Bonia Aje, Opang Gakar etc. In their day-long operation, they destroyed more than 10 Poppy gardens, according to the APSU team.

“Though the objective of the drive was to make the Pongging village free from drug addictions and to save the youths from falling prey to the drug menace, many Poppy cultivators of the village were abusing and cursing us for the destruction. However, we continued our drive and damaged the Poppy cultivation for larger cause and interest”, said Aku Tarang, President, APSU.

Meanwhile, as reported by APSU, one habitual drug peddler was arrested by the Yingkiong police during the first week of January last vide Yingkiong PS Case No. 01/2022 U/S 20 (b)(ii)A under NDPS Act in the presence of Extra Assistant Commissioner, Geku-Katan Circle and Circle Officer, Maryang Mopom.

It is important to mention here that, APSU team of Pongging village has taken up a noble initiative to curb out rampant drug menace in the village which was among the one of most landlocked villages under Upper Siang district till recently before a new road reached the village.

The student communities in their earlier initiative last year have carried out Cannabis destruction and have also organized drug awareness programmes while tying up with Women Against Social Evils (WASE) of East Siang district.

