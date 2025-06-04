ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Urges BRO to Ensure Uninterrupted Road Connectivity During Monsoon in Arunachal Pradesh

The BRO assured the Governor of proactive deployment of men and machinery in vulnerable zones.

Last Updated: 04/06/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR – Amid intensifying monsoon rains that have disrupted road connectivity in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has urged the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to ensure the continuous movement of vehicles, especially in remote and landslide-prone regions.

During a meeting at Raj Bhavan with Chief Engineer of Project Arunank, Brig. Yogesh Nair,  and his successor Brig. H. Bhattacharjee, the Governor expressed concern over reports of villages being cut off due to landslides and flooding. He emphasized the importance of constant vigilance and rapid response to emergencies during this critical season.

The BRO assured the Governor of proactive deployment of men and machinery in vulnerable zones. The Governor advised all district administrations to remain on high alert and take preventive measures, including public advisories and relocations if necessary, to protect lives and property.

Reiterating the need for well-equipped relief teams at all administrative levels, the Governor stressed the importance of readiness for any natural calamity arising from continued heavy rainfall.

Governor Parnaik also lauded the Indian Air Force, Assam Rifles, State Police, and local authorities for their swift and coordinated rescue and relief operations in affected areas. He assured the people that the State Government is taking all necessary steps to meet monsoon-related challenges and safeguard public welfare.

