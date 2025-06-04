Stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Claims 11 Lives

BENGALURU- A jubilant celebration turned into a nightmare as a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory parade resulted in at least 11 deaths, including a child, and left over 50 injured.

Thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate RCB’s first-ever IPL title win. The situation escalated when large crowds attempted to enter the stadium through a gate near Cubbon Park, leading to chaos and a deadly stampede.

Emergency services faced challenges reaching the victims due to the dense crowd. In response to the tragedy, planned government celebrations were canceled for safety reasons.

Also Read- Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

At least 11 people have died while several have been injured, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, adding, “though the incident happened due to unexpected crowd, I have ordered a magisterial enquiry”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described the crowd as “very uncontrollable,” highlighting the need for better crowd management during large events.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed regret over the incident, calling it an “unfortunate” consequence of the game’s immense popularity and suggesting that the event should have been better planned.

News Agency ANI posted videos of people scaling the walls of the stadium even as there were pleas from the police for cooperation. Other videos also showed police resorting to mild lathi charge in an attempt to control the overflowing crowd.