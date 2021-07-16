ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Cabinet approves State Policy on Drug Abuse

July 16, 2021
ITANAGAR-  The State Cabinet today approved the Arunachal Pradesh Policy on Psychoactive Substances 2021-26 to fight the drug menace in Arunachal Pradesh.

The policy will base the fight on three pillars of Supply Reduction, Demand Reduction and Harm Reduction.

The policy will lead to a synchronized effort in the fight against substance abuse with formation of a State Level Authority headed by the Chief Minister and District Level Committees.

These bodies will meet at regular intervals to steer the objectives of the Policy.

