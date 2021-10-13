Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings

October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings
ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. He expressed his hope and prayed that the festivity ushers in peace, prosperity and amity in the State.

In his message, the Governor said that the festival of Dussehra signifies the supremacy of truth and asserts that virtue always triumphs over evil. Celebration of Dussehra stands to uphold the moral and ethical values of life and propagates humaneness which has always been the pillar of strength of our Indian society and the nation, he said.

On this festive occasion, let us resolve to stand against violence, discrimination, falsehood and injustice and strive towards realizing our dream of a strong progressive Arunachal Pradesh and our Nation BHARAT. Let us unitedly build our country taller on the foundations of compassion, equality, probity and the dignity of individuals, the Governor appealed in his message.

October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021

