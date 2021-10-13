Arunachal: KVK Upper Siang conducts mass social service cum plantation drive at Ramku Village 

ADVERTISEMENT

GEKU ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Korak under Geku circle in Upper Siang District with Department of Agriculture, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated special National Swachhata Mission on the theme-waste to wealth at Ramku village under Geku circle on Tuesday by carrying out a mass social service cum tree plantation programme.

Ramku is a small village with a total 32 houses and is located some 8 Kms away from Geku township. The village has one government primary school which was also covered in the campaign. As a part of the programme, KVK officials and staff along with PRI members and villagers carried out the mass social service followed by a tree plantation programme.

Dr. Oyinti Megu Basar (i/c Senior Scientist and Head), deliberated on ill effects of plastic waste resulting in environmental degradation. She also laid emphasis on promoting compost making and vermicomposting in the village by segregating kitchen waste along with other biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable waste produced in every household. KVK also appealed to the villagers not to use chemical fertilizers and weedicides, especially Round-Up, as these chemical products contain carcinogens and are harmful for human health as well as affecting the entire ecosystem.

The center also distributed dustbins to the villagers and school. Gram Panchayat Chairperson, Kut Ezing also spoke on the occasion and appreciated KVK Upper Siang for its swachata initiative. Other PRI members and villagers also appreciated the work of KVK, Geku and committed to extend their support for the development of the farming community in Upper Siang district, informed KVK, Upper Siang district in a press statement today.