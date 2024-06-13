ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: District Jail inmates get training for Flower Arrangements, Bouquet, Flower Base Making

The basic objective of the training was to impart skill development as well as reformation and rehabilitation of the inmates.

YUPIA-  The Department of Horticulture, Papum Pare District, conducted a training programme on “Flower Arrangements, Bouquet, Flower Base Making, etc.” for the inmates of District Jail, Jully, from 13th May 2024 to 13th June 2024 under Modernization of Prisons Project, a MHA, GOI, sponsored scheme.

The training courses covered both theoretical and practical sessions on various styles and methods of floral arrangements, different types of bouquet and flower base makings as well as the various cultivation aspects of important ornamental crops.

The resource persons for the training were Joram Bath, DHO, Tagom Ronya, SDHO, Tapi Abing, HDO and staffs of Loli Nursery, Lekhi village.

Altogether, 32 nos. of inmates attended and successfully completed the training programme which was conducted at Multipurpose Hall of District Jail, Jully.

The month long training programme concluded successfully with the active support of the Jail Authority and the certificates were awarded to the trainees in the presence of Tojo Karga, IPS, DIG (Prisons) and Smt. C.T. Lombi, DSP (Prison).

