Arunachal: Assam Rifles Seizes Large Cache of Arms and Ammunition in Changlang

VIJAYNAGAR– In a significant operation aimed at curbing illegal arms smuggling, the Assam Rifles recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the MS 38 area along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district, on Thursday.

The meticulously planned operation, conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, underscores the force’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Acting swiftly on credible information regarding the presence of weapons, the Assam Rifles deployed specialized teams equipped with advanced surveillance technology and tracker dogs to execute an extensive search.

The operation resulted in the recovery of six weapons, including two AK-series rifles, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), one Lathode gun, one 7.62mm locally made rifle, and assorted ammunition, along with other war-like stores.

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force responsible for border security and counter-insurgency in the Northeast, highlighted the operation as a critical step in securing the Indo-Myanmar border and preventing the proliferation of illegal arms in the region.

“This successful recovery demonstrates our unwavering dedication to curbing illicit activities and ensuring stability in Arunachal Pradesh,” an official statement from the Assam Rifles read.

The seizure comes amid heightened security measures in the Northeast, where the Assam Rifles has been actively conducting intelligence-based operations to counter insurgency and arms trafficking.

force’s use of niche technology and coordinated efforts with other security agencies has been instrumental in recent successes across the region.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the origin or intended use of the recovered arms, but investigations are ongoing to trace their source and prevent further illicit activities.

The operation has been hailed as a morale booster for security forces and a testament to their proactive approach in maintaining law and order in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam Rifles continues to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security outpost, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in sustaining peace in the region.