Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tame Phassang distributed essential commodities to the FLW families of the corporation

ITANAGAR- Keeping his assurance to provide immediate necessary assistance to the Frontline warriors of the IMC, Mayor– Itanagar Municipal Corporation- Tame Phassang today distributed essential commodities to the families of the FLW of the corporation.

Mayor distributed essential commodities to atlaest 200 family members of the FLWs of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

While acknowledging the challenges being faced by the FLW during the Lockdown period, Mayor Tame Phassang shared words of encouragement with them. He also urged the staff to follow all the SOPs while discharging their duties and also requested them to create awareness about the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour amongst the family members and society.

“Nobody wants to imposed lockdown even the state government , we all have equal concern for daily wage earners, students, casual staff, or for the societies but this are the only option to restrain the virus from spreading further’ stated Phassang while reiterating the appeal to stay home and stay during this period of containment.

Besides, the distribution of essential commodities to the staff, Mayor also assured to look into their grievances of irregular salaries as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Mayor also chaired a meeting to review the existing COVID-19 situation in the Capital region held at the conference hall of IMC, today. In the meeting, the Corporators briefed the house on the number of cases, issues, and grievances of the current scenario. They also provided updates about the vaccinations drive & Rapid Antigen test status of their wards.

Apart from that, the problems of Water Supply & Electricity within ICR were intensively discussed with concerned Executive Engineers and District Administration through virtual meeting today.