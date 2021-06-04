Twitter storm: Students demand A Chapter for Northeast in NCERT

ITANAGAR– Student bodies across the North East have come together to organise a “Twitter storm” using the hashtags #AchapterforNE and #NortheastMatters demanding that the history and culture of northeastern states be made a part of the NCERT curriculum. The event is set to take place on June 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Talking to Arunachal24, Likha Akash, Chairman, All India Arunachal Students’ Union’s Federation and President, Arunachal Students’ Union Delhi, said that ” the inclusion of a section on the North East chapter in the NCERT curriculum, will help the people of the nation to know about the northeast region of India” .

He also called upon on the learned scholars, student friends and other organisations to take part in the Twitter Storm “to foster a sense of belonging, especially for our people who have been marginalised historically and continue to be”.

The online campaign has been conceived after a YouTuber named Paras Singh recently made racist remarks against people from the northeast. A case was later filed against him. The 22-year-old YouTuber from Punjab called former Lok Sabha MP and sitting Congress legislator Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh a “non-Indian” and said Arunachal Pradesh was “part of China”.

It sparked furore in Arunachal Pradesh and in other parts of the country. He was arrested in Ludhiana on May 25 and was brought to Arunachal Pradesh on May 26. Paras was booked under Sections 124A, 153 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).