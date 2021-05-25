Arunachal: Youtuber ‘Paras Sing’ is now under Police custody

ITANAGAR- The Punjab Youtuber ” Paras Singh ” who run the YouTube channel ” Paras Official” is now under Police custody. Punjab Police rigorously searched and taken Paras Singh into custody, this information shared by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports in his facebook page.

The minister also informed in his post that ” He spoke to the police Commissioner of Ludhiana for urgent Judicial Process for transit remand as it is a inter-state arrest, so that he can be brought to Arunachal Pradesh “

In a video posted on Sunday, Paras Singh allegedly suggested that Congress MLA from Pasighat, Ninong Ering, “did not look like an Indian”. Pointing repeatedly to Ering’s profile picture on Twitter, the YouTuber goes on to ask his viewers whether people from Arunachal Pradesh resemble the legislator.

However on Monday, Paras Singh posted another video on his YouTube channel in which he apologised for his remarks. Paras said that he has been receiving angry comments on social media platforms due to his earlier video. He also requested people not to target his family for his mistake.