 Arunachal: Paras’s Racist Remarks cannot be taken lightly- AAPSU

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) in a statement stated that “The Racist Remarks by youtuber Paras Singh cannot be taken lightly because content shared by social media influencers like Paras Singh with more than 4 lakhs subscribers can cause serious harm to the people of Arunachal Pradesh through his prejudiced and racist remarks”.

The union strongly condemns his racist mindset and demands the youtuber (Paras Singh) to be booked under NSA and relevant sections of the law.

The statement said ” The Union is of the view that since Paras Singh’s YouTube channel Paras Official and his Facebook/Instagram handles deal specifically with gaming content, many kids and younger ones from across the country follow it”.

As such many young people will have very negative ideas about Arunachal and its people. All his social media channels/accounts should be banned with immediate effect for promoting racism and hatred against the ethnic people of Arunachal Pradesh. We demand his immediate arrest failing which the union will be compelled to hit the streets” The statement said .

Meanwhile, in a video posted on May 24, Paras Singh uploaded a video to his Paras Official Youtube channel titled “Sorry Arunachal Pradesh .”

In the video, Singh apologises for his mistake and claims that he had no idea that so many people will be offended by his words, and says that if he knew, he would have never said it.