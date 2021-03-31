Itanagar: Ganga-Jully road to be re-opened from April 1 for LMV

ITANAGAR- The Ganga-Jully road which has been damaged due to heavy downpour and landslide previously has been completely repaired and renovated and strengthened, widened and also upgraded which will be opened for Light Motor Vehicular ( LMV ) movement. Informed an official.

PWD, Capital Division ‘B’ Executive Engineer Tarh Gunkap inform that as per our commitment we have already completed the stretch of road which was damaged due to massive land slide during the last monsoon. We have constructed a massive protection work, huge culvert and other reinforcement and supported with draining system. Hope this system would work properly for a smooth drive.

In an written letter to Capital Deputy Commissioner vide letter no- CDB/DC/2020-21/ 3117-22 dated March 31st 2021 Gunkap said that the Itanagar-Papu nallah road Via Jullang shall be opened for movement of only light motor vehicle (LMV) from April 1st.

The construction activities of finishing work such as side drain, CC shoulder, parapet wall shall be continue upto another two weeks and the movement of heavy vehicle need shall be restricted.

Meanwhile, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has issued a traffic advisory for general public and commuters and completely restricted the movement and plying of heavy motor vehicle from Ganga Market to Jullang-Ganga-Chimpu tri junction and vice versa from April 1 to April 15.

The Ganga-Jullang road was completely washed away at four places and it was restored by Capital Division B with team effort of Executive Engineer Tarh Gunkap, Tadar Bhupen and others.

The Ganga jullang road connect several institution of capital like Himalayan University, Don Bosco college, 4th IRBn hq, Him International school, Delhi Public school, Ravi Shankar ashram, and several schools.

The re-opening of Itanagar to Papunallah road via Jullang ceremony will be held on April 1 by Advisor to CM (PWD-EP) and Changlang MLA Phosum Khimhun in presence of Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and IMC Mayor Tame Phasang. A communication from PWD Capital Division ‘B’ informed.