Arunachal: AACWA demands lifting of halt on Govt cheques withdrawal

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) has demanded the state government to lift the halt of government’s Cheque issued to the contractors within a specific time period, failing to which the association has called to stop the entire ongoing development work in the state.

Addressing the media persons at the press club here on Wednesday, AACWA president Nabam Akin Hina said that the government’s cheque issued to them by the department is wasted as they are unable to withdraw the money from the banks.

“We demand the state government to immediately lift the halt of Cheques in the interest of the contractors. Also the bills of works under central sponsored schemes (CSS) and MNREGA should be cleared in one go to respective contractors,” he said.

He said that the bankers have clearly stated that the money can’t be withdrawn as per the order issued by the state government.

” If the government is not capable of paying the contractors in time, they should refrain from plotting tender for various government works,” he said.

Akin said that most of the Cheques issued by the Works Department were on March 24, which was later closed in a couple days. The eyewash policy of the state government should end, thereby providing timely work money and proper payment to the contractors, he added.

He even said that the Commissioner, Finance department has denied any help to lift the halt of cheques as the order was issued by the state government.

However, in this regard the union has submitted a letter to the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein, who is also the minister for Finance & Planning.

Earlier, on March 28, an order was issued by the State Finance, Planning & Investment Department to the banks to not make any payments to all government cheques issued by the works and forest department/divisions till further notice.

It also stated that the validity of government cheques issued by the department shall remain valid up to May 31 next.