Itanagar: Massive Social Service by denizen of Ward No:8

ITANAGAR- A massive social service on Saturday organised by the denizen of IMC Ward no:8. The Corporater of Ward No-8 Ruhi Tagung also took part in cleaning drive.

today appeal the denizens of capital complex to maintain cleanliness and cooperate and support Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC) in making the capital city a clean and green city.

Speaking to reporters who were covering the news of social service, Tagung said that “without the cooperation and support of denizens of capital complex the IMC alone cannot success to achieve the target of mission clean and green Itanagar city.

The newly elected team of 20 corporater has started its work but it would remain as usual and we always has to face the garbage menace but it can be possible if everyone who are residing in capital city shoulder their responsibility as responsible citizens in managing the garbage menace we can make our Itanagar into a smart city, Tagung said.

Every responsible people are requested to clean their respective resident and if not possible they can collect at a centre near the dustbins designated or to the IMC vehicle, the IMC vehicle will disposed off the garbage it to safe place in the dumping ground designated by the IMC. Tagung added.

The corporate further appeal the denizens to proper use the various parks located in the twin capital city which has been the only place for morning walk and playing of children.