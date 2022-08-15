Arunachal: Independence Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) unfurled the National Flag on the 76th Independence Day of India, 15th August 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The Governor saluted the National Flag, as the Echo Company of 33rd Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police Detachment, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to the Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. He remembered the unsung heroes of the freedom movement, saluted the martyrs and braveheart soldiers.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence British Colonial Rule days, the Governor said that we have earned our freedom with great struggle and we must preserve and protect it. We must make our nation stronger by becoming Atma Nirbhar or self reliant, revive our cultural heritage and take pledge to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mantra of Nation Building of, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, he said.

The Governor said that the celebration of 75 years of Independence is not just an anniversary but the Prime Minister’s vision of 2047. This celebration aims to lay foundations for goals, which we aim to achieve when we celebrate the century of our Independence, he said.

The Governor called upon the people of the State to reinforce the Nation First spirit in themselves to make our country stronger, progressive and developed. He exhorted every citizen to make personal contributions towards the nation first before looking over their shoulder.

Mrs Neelam Misra wife of Governor BD Misra, special guests, serving Army officers, police personnel, school children and officials of Raj Bhavan participated in the celebration.

The Governor, his wife took part in a Prabhat Peri, organized on the occasion, singing the Patriotic Song ‘Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara’ lyrics written by Padma Shri Shyam Lal Gupta and sung by Singer Shabbir Kumar. The Governor emotionally recalled the first day of our Independence, the 15th of August 1947, when he as a Class V student, sang this song and took part in the first Independence Day celebration Prabhat Peri.