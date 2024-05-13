Arunachal: AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept at Changlang and Longding

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union ( AAPSU ) has submitted a representation to the Secretary, PHE & WS Department for immediate intervention and to clarification on illegal appointments in PHE and WS Department at Changlang and Longding districts.

In their representation the Union said that “ the illegal appointment of various Post in the Department of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply has again shook the State”.

AAPSU strongly views that such corruption being perpetrated by the Government Officer whom whole stakeholders consider as the ambassador the Government is unfortunate, unbecoming and highly condemnable by all section of the society.

The AAPSU strongly condemned and urged the authority to immediately intervene into the issue and find out the fact of the entire episode within 10 days and reward the punishment to Officer and Official who involved in illegal appointment process.

AAPSU also asked the authority to provide the records of nos post created and nos of appointments made by the department of PHE & WS during last 2 years. The union also asked the details of the Recruitment Rule(s) for the Post of Plumber, Electrician, Fitter, Painter ,WC and other MTS Post and Policy /Guidelines if any to be recruited through APSSB to the Post of Plumber, Electrician, Fitter, Painter ,WC and other MTS.