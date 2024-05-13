100 Feared Trapped After Massive Billboard Falls During Mumbai Dust Storm

MUMBAI- Thirty-five people were injured and 100 were feared trapped after a metal billboard crashed on them amid the strong dust storm in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar at 4.30 pm. At least 54 were rescued.

The billboard was opposite a petrol station. Visuals show the structure came crashing down right in the middle of the petrol station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The police said rescuers are at the site, and are looking for survivors trapped under the debris.

The dust storm disrupted life across Mumbai. Local trains, a section of the metro network, and airport services were temporarily stopped amid a darkening sky.

“Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds,” Mumbai airport said in a statement.

Watch Video

“Operations resumed at 17:03 hours. During this time, the airport saw 15 diversions. CSMIA last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully, ensuring safe and smooth aircraft operations. Committed to efficiency and passenger safety, the airport remains steadfast to prioritise seamless operations,” it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issued a “nowcast warning” forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense rain for Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai.

The dust storm also uprooted trees in some areas across the city. The satellite towns of Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar received moderate rain.