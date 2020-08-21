Arunachal: Itanagar among India’s 10 dirtiest cities, Kaso expresses his sadness

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Reacting to the report of Itanagar being ranked 7th among the 10 dirtiest cities of the country in the category of below 10 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the local MLA Techi Kaso has expressed his sadness.

Talking to the press here on Friday Kaso said there are some official issues because of which the functioning of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) has been affected.

The news of Itanagar being ranked 7th dirtiest city comes amidst reports that staff of IMC are not receiving salary and that there is shortage of funds to pay for fuel charge of trucks collecting garbage. Kaso said there is a need for better coordination so that the functioning of IMC improves. “I have raised concern with authorities over various issues concerning the IMC. Hopefully the situation improves,” he said.

However he also added that during the month of monsoon the garbage collection is affected because of bad road condition. Kaso also said he is trying to revive a solid waste management plant at Chimpu.