Arunachal Pradesh Governor launches a book on ‘Kargil War’

BENGALURU- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) launched a book, titled ‘Kargil War: The Turning Point’ at Cariappa Hall, Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI), Bengaluru on 3rd July 2024.

The book, authored by the former Commanding Officer of 2nd battalion of Rajputana Rifles (2 RAJ RIF) late Col M B Ravindranath, Vir Chakra (VrC), gives insight of the actions and operations of the battalion from May to July of 1999 during Operation Vijay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The battalion (2 RAJ RIF) was instrumental in capturing an imposing feature ‘Tololing’ in the Drass Sector on the 12th and 13th of June 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point during ‘Operation Vijay’.

The 12-chapter book provides comprehensive details starting from ‘The Gathering Storm’, when the intrusions came to light in early May 1999, the unit movement from Kigam to Drass, the preparations, acclimatization and training of troops, followed by the planning and the attacks on Tololing on 13 June and Three Pimples on 28 June 1999. The author has vividly described the challenges and gives a true picture of the combat realities.

Arunachal Flood: 70 students, teachers stranded at a school in Changlang rescued after 2 days

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, who also commanded 2nd battalion of Rajputana Rifles in 1990-93, commended Late Col M B Ravindranath, VrC for the in-depth narration of the valour and élan of the Indian Army.

He also appreciated the contributions of Ms Anitha Ravindranath, wife of Col. Ravindranath and officers of 2 RAJ RIF in bringing out the publication. This reflects the institute bonhomie and spirit of camaraderie of our forces, he said.

Arunachal: 51 feet statue of Sage Parshuram to Come up on Holy bank in Lohit

The Governor, who was on a UN Mission in Angola, which was a highly volatile and conflict zone during the Kargil War said that the book is a firsthand report from the warzone and highlights the acumen and gallantry of officers and troops of the regiment. The book delves into many leadership nuances and psychological aspects of warfighting, he said.

The Governor said that the book, titled ‘Kargil War: The Turning Point’ is very inspiring and it must reach the people aiming to join the armed forces. He suggested that the book must be in every school and college library.