Arunachal: Let us all pool in to make Lower Subansiri a model District, says Hage Appa

ZIRO- The MLA of 17th Ziro-Hapoli AC Hage Appa urged all the Heads of Departments of the district to make concerted efforts in making Lower Subansiri a ‘model district’ during the maiden interactive meeting held with HoD’s of Lower Subansiri District at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The MLA outlined people friendly attitude, transparency, quick delivery of public services, positive attitude and team work as the parameters for HoD’s to achieve the coveted goal of model district.

Saying that ‘public interest’ is paramount in a democracy, the MLA urged the HoD’s to cooperate with him and the District Administration in making a new beginning for team Ziro to achieve the goals and targets of welfare schemes devised by Centre for people of the District.

Towards this effect, the MLA requested the District Administration to provide him a list of the datas of the ongoing schemes at the District to begin with.

Earlier, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P introduced all the HoD’s to the MLA and explained the working of the departments. The DC informed about District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) and the E-Pragati meetings held on regular basis at the District.

He also appealed the MLA to attend the DLMC meeting involving the HoD’s to get a first hand information of the implementation and saturation of the centrally sponsored programmees at the district.

The HoD’s briefed on the working pattern and the issues affecting their respective departments. Among the pertinent issues raised by the departments, the District Medical Officer Dr. Nani Rika and Gyati Takka General Hospital, Ziro Medical Superintendent Dr. Koj Jarbo highlighted the need of an ENT specialist, neurologist, forensic specialist, General Doctor Medical Officers at GTGH, Primary Health Centre at Siiro village and a Sub-Centre at Pinegrove. The District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji raised the need of proper signage for the visiting tourists at Ziro.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena, who co-chaired the meeting along with the DC, urged for convergence and collaboration between the MLA, District Administration and the line departments in achieving the coveted tag of ‘model district’ by Lower Subansiri.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra, admin officers and all the HoD’s of the district attended the interactive meeting.