Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts AI Awareness Programme

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University organised an awareness programme on “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Learning Experiences, Research, and Outcomes” at its Seminar Hall, Jullang Campus, Itanagar, on Friday.

The programme was chaired by Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University, who highlighted the expanding role of artificial intelligence in transforming higher education, research methodologies and student learning outcomes. He noted that AI-driven tools are increasingly influencing how knowledge is delivered, assessed and applied across academic disciplines.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Feroz A. Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology, Himalayan University. This was followed by the felicitation of the guest speakers by Prof. Prakash Divakaran and Mr. Kido Bagra, Deputy Registrar of the University.

The keynote address was delivered by Er. Vivek Kumar, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Naharlagun, who spoke on the practical applications of artificial intelligence in teaching, assessment processes and research innovation. He discussed how AI tools can support personalised learning, data-driven evaluation and improved research efficiency.

Another technical session was addressed by Er. Hemraj Pradhan, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, Himalayan University, who spoke on the future prospects of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on education and academic research.

The programme was hosted by Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academics), Himalayan University, who also delivered the vote of thanks. The event witnessed participation from the university administration, including the Registrar, Examination Controller and Dean (Research), along with heads of departments, faculty members and students from various disciplines.

The programme served as a platform for academic engagement on emerging AI-driven educational practices and was described by participants as informative and insightful.