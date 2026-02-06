Arunachal Varsity Faculty to Speak at Bali Conference

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – Dr Menuka Kadu, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, has been selected to participate in the 9th International Conference on the Future of Women 2026, scheduled to be held on February 9 and 10 in Bali.

The international academic conference is being organised by the International Institute of Knowledge Management (IIKM) in collaboration with universities and research institutions from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The theme for this year’s conference is “Feminist Perspectives in GLocal Contexts.”

Dr Kadu will be the sole representative from Northeast India to present a research paper at the forum, which brings together scholars, practitioners, and advocates working on gender, social justice, and women’s studies across diverse global settings.

Her research paper, titled “Silenced Bodies, Formed Identities: Tribal Girls’ Menstrual Experiences in Northeast India,” examines the impact of menstrual taboos on social identity formation, bodily regulation, and early gender socialisation among adolescent girls in selected tribal communities of the region.

Using a feminist reflexive methodological framework, the study draws on qualitative narratives from the Galo, Adi, and Idu Mishmi communities. It documents everyday practices of restriction and exclusion linked to menstruation, while also highlighting emerging forms of resistance shaped by education, awareness, and changing social realities.

Academics note that participation in such international platforms allows region-specific and indigenous research from Northeast India to be situated within broader global feminist and social work scholarship, where perspectives from marginalised and underrepresented communities are often limited.

Dr Kadu’s participation is seen as a significant academic recognition for both Arunachal Pradesh University and the region’s growing contribution to gender-focused research.