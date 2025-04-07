Arunachal: Governor interacts with Sainik School aspirants

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), interacted with Sainik School aspirants from Sarli in Kurung Kumey District, Taksing and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri District, and Kamporijo in Kamle District at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th April 2025.

These young aspirants have been part of a dedicated coaching initiative conducted by the troops of Spear Corps, aimed at preparing children from remote border villages for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

Interacting with the students, the Governor encouraged them to cultivate a spirit of participation, inquisitiveness, hard work, and the essential habits of reading and writing. He also stressed the importance of maintaining good health, discipline, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Reflecting on his own journey, the Governor recalled being part of the pioneer batch of Sainik School in 1962. He shared that Sainik Schools offer a golden opportunity to build a bright future, serve the nation with pride, and bring honour to one’s family and State.

He urged the students to become educated, disciplined, and responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor appreciated the commendable efforts of the Spear Corps in raising awareness and inspiring children from remote areas to pursue admission into Sainik Schools. He said that the initiative is a shining example of civil-military cooperation, offering new pathways of empowerment for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that border village communities, which he had visited in 2008 as a Corps Commander, are now benefiting from opportunities provided under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana.

The Spear Corps initiative began in the far-flung regions of Sarli and Taksing, aiming to identify, educate, and motivate eligible students. Out of 65 screened students, 32 (including 21 girls and 11 boys) were selected for comprehensive training.

The program included primary assessments, subject-specific coaching, and regular evaluations. The troops also coordinated with the civil administration to ensure the correction of required documents, and made travel and lodging arrangements for students to reach the examination centres in Itanagar.