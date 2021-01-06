Arunachal:  IAF Chief Calls On CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Chief of Air Staff ( IAF ) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Indian Air Force for always being at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to the state. He said the IAF has been very helpful especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Air Chief assured the full support of the Indian Air Force for Arunachal should it require any assistance.

During the meeting, Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) for Dirang and Anini was discussed to which the IAF officials responded favorably.

The IAF Chief also assured cooperation for providing defence pilots to meet the shortages of pilots for fixed-wing civilian aircrafts to be operated for Arunachal.

The Chief Minister assured all cooperation of the state government to the Air Force in its defence preparedness.