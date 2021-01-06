Kisan Andolan: 60 farmers die during farmers protest

NEW DELHI- Can you believe that at least 60 farmers have died as of January 4 since the ‘Dilli chalo’ protests started on November 24 against the farm laws.

On the 40th day of the protest, ie, on January 3, four died because of cold. With this, the number of farmers who have died during the protest has touched 60.

One of them is Jashanpreet Singh from Bathinda, was the youngest farmer, he was just 18 years old died on last saturday.

A farmer also died by suicide at the Ghazipur border. In his suicide note, he held the government responsible for his death and demanded that his last rites be performed at the Ghazipur border.

“Every day, we see at least one of our farmer brothers die. But we continue to protest with tears in our eyes. Most of the farmers who died were the only bread winners of their families. “They sacrificed their lives for the agrarian community and we will do everything for their families now,” a farmer said to the media.