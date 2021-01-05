Arunachal: Daporijo-Taksing travelling time to be only 8 hrs by April- BRO

ITANAGAR ( By- Pradeep Kumar ) The ongoing road development by April next would reduce travelling 210-km from Daporijo to Taksing bordering China in eight hours on completion of ongoing road works in Upper Subansiri district, said a senior BRO engineer of Border Roads Oragnisations (BRO) in response to complaint about slow work progress of double-lane Trans-Arunachal Highway.

In a two-point memorandum to Upper Subansiri DC recently, Siyom-Nacho-Limeking-Taksing Border Area Intellectual Forum president Tajit Nalo and Rakesh Nilo, on behalf of Kodukha, Siyum, Nacho, Limeking and Taksing administration block residents, have protested against “woefully damaged road condition from Page Nalo to Kete Nallah BRTF road, a life line for the people and a defense road. For the last couple of years, the road has been almost impassable.

The present status of the road conditions is totally unacceptable with the road full of path holes and sub standard construction materials. There are pits and ditches on the said road everywhere”.

Claiming about “slow work progress of two lane Trans-Arunachal Highway construction”, it said “We are writing to complain of the extremely slow progress of ongoing high way construction from Daporijo to Nacho block.

We use this highway to get to and from work day for the past few years, it has been under construction but usually the equipments sitting idle. It is a major inconvenience for all of us which we use on a daily basis. The ongoing highway construction is moving at a snail’s space. Your immediate intervention will be highly solicited”.

The senior engineer also clarified that the field engineers have been working beyond capacity to build the road upto Indo-China border as the progress is being regularly monitored by BRO director general Lt General Rajeev Chaudhury.

Moreover, considering the sensitivity of this defence road, it has been widened while constant maintenance works are being taken up to facilitate smooth ride by increasing manpower and machines, he said.

Another official source on condition of anonymity informed that local youths in group had met the in-charge officer to seek permanent employment and not allowing maintenance works in Page Nalo area, while local contractors too are unable to work due to such hurdles.

Interestingly, Kurung Kuney DC Kento Riba while interacting with 85 RCC commanding officer Maj Prabhakar Raju showered praises on the BRO for facilitating speedy socio-economic development in the tough hilly district by building roads and bridges.

“The BRO has been doing wonderful job and built roads to Daamin, Huri and Sarli, where people used march on foot for days together few years ago. But all categories of vehicles including HMV could move now to those circles. For which the credit goes to the BRO. The bailey bridge launched on Kumey River helped in expediting development on other side for construction buildings for school, anganwadi and other Govt establishments.

The BRO has not only given gainful employment to 500 local able bodied people, but its road has helped multi-faced development in close cooperation with local district administration. Like, during COVID-19 pandemic, the B RO had extended all possible help including vehicles to transport food items to various locations. Thus, the BRO deserves appreciation, he added.

“I am making all possible efforts with the help of the BRO to develop road, the panacea for high potential agri-horticulture development of this district,” the DC told this editor over telephone.