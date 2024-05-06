Arunachal: HC issues notices to officials, firms over alleged irregularities in PMGSY road construction in Dibang valley

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court recently issued notices to several officials and firms involved in the construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Dibang Valley district.

This move comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rakhini Mipi, a resident of Mipi village. The PIL highlights several concerning aspects of the PMGSY road construction projects in Dibang Valley district.

In his PIL, Mipi highlighted several discrepancies in the execution of the PMGSY road projects. Mipi alleges that the road projects were initiated without adequate ground surveys, leading to inaccuracies in population data and the inclusion of villages without proper assessment. He also expressed concern regarding the quality of work, with reports of cracked culverts and substandard drainage systems.

Mipi asserts that despite multiple complaints addressed to various authorities, including the union rural development ministry and state-level officials, no satisfactory response has been received.

At last Mipi has decide to knock the door of the court through a PIL, seeking intervention to ensure adherence to project specifications and quality standards.

The court notice underscores the petitioner’s frustration with the lack of accountability and transparency in the execution of these crucial infrastructure projects. The court has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and has ordered a thorough examination of the matter, scheduling a follow-up hearing after four weeks.

This legal intervention signifies a crucial step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to quality standards in public projects. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding public interests and upholding the principles of fair governance.