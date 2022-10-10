ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar Capital Police organises Community Outreach Programme

The program was held to mark the completion of 50 years of glorious service rendered by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

October 10, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar Capital Police organises Community Outreach Programme

ITANAGAR-  A community outreach program was organized by the Capital Police in collaboration with NCC Unit of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar at DNGC Conference Hall on 10th October 2022. The program was held to mark the completion of 50 years of glorious service rendered by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Addressing the gathering, Kime Aya, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range), explained the trajectory of the Arunachal Pradesh Police precisely. Additionally, he applauded the state police for their astounding service in the last 50 years. Also, he exhorted the students to be disciplined, inquisitive and to always be God-fearing and grateful, he quoted, “The fear of God is the beginning of knowldge”.

The students also had the privilege of listening to Jimmy Chiram, Superintendent of Police, Capital Complex, Itanagar. He spoke on the topic ‘Capital Police’ wherein he elucidated the structure of the Capital police and its functioning. Further, he highlighted the myriad achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Capital Police towards making policing people friendly. He urged the students to abstain from drug abuse, besides appealing everyone to have a humanitarian approach and extend a helping hand to those addicted to drugs.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Thutan Jamba, Additional Superintendent of Police, Capital Complex, Itanagar wherein he expressed his gratitude towards Dera Natung Govt College fraternity, especially the NCC Unit , DNGC, Itanagar for the success of the programme.

Related Articles

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Dr. Kumar Tok, Vice Principal, DNGC, Itanagar accentuated the objectives of the programme besides welcoming the dignitaries.

The students also had the honour of interacting with the aforementioned officers from the Arunachal Pradesh Police who were later joined by Kamdam Sikom, SDPO, Itanagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was orchestrated by NCC CTOs Dr. Likha Eichir and Mr. Goke Riki, Assistant Professors from the Department of Commerce and Mathematics respectively.

Tags
October 10, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

September 4, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse

Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: NASYW organises Annual Felicitation Programme

Arunachal: NASYW organises Annual Felicitation Programme

August 28, 2022
Waive off house rent, shop rent during lockdown period- Kaso appeals

Arunachal: Lone JD (U) MLA Techi Kaso joins BJP

August 24, 2022
Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

August 22, 2022
Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) will be a game changer for agriculture sector, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: 2-day all India meet in Itanagar on ‘maximum governance, minimum government’

August 17, 2022
Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu attends AP Queer station 4th Meetup

Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu attends AP Queer station 4th Meetup

August 15, 2022
Arunachal: Independence Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Independence Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

August 15, 2022
76th I-Day: Celebrated at Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries

76th I-Day: Celebrated at Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries

August 15, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju join Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally

Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju join Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally

August 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button