Itanagar Capital Police organises Community Outreach Programme

ITANAGAR- A community outreach program was organized by the Capital Police in collaboration with NCC Unit of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar at DNGC Conference Hall on 10th October 2022. The program was held to mark the completion of 50 years of glorious service rendered by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Addressing the gathering, Kime Aya, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range), explained the trajectory of the Arunachal Pradesh Police precisely. Additionally, he applauded the state police for their astounding service in the last 50 years. Also, he exhorted the students to be disciplined, inquisitive and to always be God-fearing and grateful, he quoted, “The fear of God is the beginning of knowldge”.

The students also had the privilege of listening to Jimmy Chiram, Superintendent of Police, Capital Complex, Itanagar. He spoke on the topic ‘Capital Police’ wherein he elucidated the structure of the Capital police and its functioning. Further, he highlighted the myriad achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Capital Police towards making policing people friendly. He urged the students to abstain from drug abuse, besides appealing everyone to have a humanitarian approach and extend a helping hand to those addicted to drugs.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Thutan Jamba, Additional Superintendent of Police, Capital Complex, Itanagar wherein he expressed his gratitude towards Dera Natung Govt College fraternity, especially the NCC Unit , DNGC, Itanagar for the success of the programme.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Dr. Kumar Tok, Vice Principal, DNGC, Itanagar accentuated the objectives of the programme besides welcoming the dignitaries.

The students also had the honour of interacting with the aforementioned officers from the Arunachal Pradesh Police who were later joined by Kamdam Sikom, SDPO, Itanagar.

The programme was orchestrated by NCC CTOs Dr. Likha Eichir and Mr. Goke Riki, Assistant Professors from the Department of Commerce and Mathematics respectively.