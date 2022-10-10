ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

Police arrested a person in this connection and interrogation is going on to unearth the modus operandi of the killing, the OC said.

October 10, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Businessman Shot Dead by NSCN-KYA Militants in Longding

LONGDING- In an very unfortunate incident, suspected NSCN-KYA militants gunned down a businessman in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Avtar Singh Sharma, the businessman, who hailed from Haryana, was shot dead by a group of NSCN-KYA militants from point blank range around 5 pm on Sunday, Longding police station officer in-charge (OC) O Lego said.

Police arrested a person in this connection and interrogation is going on to unearth the modus operandi of the killing, the OC said.

Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego while confirming the incident said Sharma, who had been doing business in Longding for the past 40 years, was in his shop, when a few rounds were shot at him by the cadres of the militant outfit.

Related Articles

Sharma was immediately taken to the community health centre (CHC), where he was declared dead.

Reportedly, the insurgent group was demanding money from the deceased, the OC said, adding that a massive manhunt was launched to nab the rebels and investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 10, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

October 6, 2022
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Meet 2022 concludes

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Meet 2022 concludes

October 6, 2022
Arunachal | Hayuliang-Hawai highway project to be completed this year: Nitin Gadkari

Arunachal | Hayuliang-Hawai highway project to be completed this year: Nitin Gadkari

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: Durga puja celebration with great pomp and show

Arunachal: Durga puja celebration with great pomp and show

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro annual flower maintenance day observed

Arunachal: Ziro annual flower maintenance day observed

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

Arunachal: Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

October 5, 2022
Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

Arunachal: 3 more arrested in APPSC Question Paper Leak Case

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: Health camp conducted at Mago village

Arunachal: Health camp conducted at Mago village

October 3, 2022
Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

October 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button