Arunachal: APSLSA-RGU Observe Legal Services Day

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority ( APSLSA ), under the aegis of NALSA held a Legal Awareness cum Counselling Campaign on Drug Abuse today at the AITS Conference Hall, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) , to celebrate Legal Services Day, observed every year on the 9th of November to commemorate the passage of the Legal Services Authorities Act in 1987.

Legal Services Day which was initiated by Supreme Court of India in 1995, is a reminder to all citizens of the Constitutional promise of free and equitable Access to Justice as found under Article 39A of the Directive Principles.

The programme which was being organized with the support of Rajiv Gandhi University, was attended by a host of dignitaries including Yomge Ado, Member Secretary APSLSA; Jayakara S M, Vice Chancellor RGU; Dr. NT Rikam, Registrar and Otem Padung, Finance Officer, RGU.

Drug Abuse in Arunachal, especially among the youth is a major issue at the moment. It affects not just the abuser but the whole community. To cover every aspect of the problem, a comprehensive session was designed by the organizers for the Programme, starting with the Legal provisions for fighting the menace of Drug – the NDPS Act of 1985, which was taken up by Smt. Batotsi Kri, Asst Prof from Jote Law College.

This was followed by a session on Side effects of Drugs on Health & Mental wellbeing by Dr. Debjit Roy, Psychiatrist, NIBA Hospital. Other notable speakers included, Thupan Jamta, Asst. Superintendent of Police and Advocate Nani Modi.

Techi Kecha, former addict who now runs the Emmanuel Rehabilitation Society was also invited to share from his experience as a victim of Drug Abuse with the participants.

The day long Programme which saw participation from over 100 guests and students ended with an Open Public Counselling Session which was taken by Ms. Leeyir Ete, Counselor, State Commission for Women along with a team of APSLSA paneled lawyers.

Prof. RC Parida, Dean Faculty of Law, and Prof. Jumyir Basar, HOD, Law Department of RGU also spoke on the occasion.