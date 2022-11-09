ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Walkathon cum plogging program held to mark the Draft publication of Electoral roll day

November 9, 2022
Arunachal: Walkathon cum plogging program held to mark the Draft publication of Electoral roll day

DOIMUKH- To mark the Draft publication of Electoral rolls across the state , a walkathon cum plogging program with the theme “ A step for a participative elections “ was organised by the District Election Office, Papumpare in collaboration with Chief Electoral Office , Itanagar on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Smt. Padmini Singla, Sachin Rana, District Election Officer, HoDs , school children, members of NCC and NSS units of Govt. Higher Secondary school  Doimukh , officials of DEO and CEO Offices and public participated in the Walkathon.

The Walkathon  that started from Bage Tinali culminated at Govt Higher Secondary school, Doimukh.

Addressing the students and the other participants at the Assembly hall of the school,  Padmini Singla, Chief Electoral  Officer informed that the publication of the draft Electoral rolls is an annual exercise of the Election Commission of India, which seeks to  give a chance of  hearing,  if any voter needs a correction in the Electoral rolls and to enroll the missed put eligible voters with 1st January, 2023 as the qualifying date.

While encouraging  the students to get enrolled  as new voters she further informed that Form 6 , which is used to register new voters can be filled online through the http://nvsp.in portal or can be submitted offline to the BLOs of the concerned polling stations.

She further assured to hold a voter s registration and  AADHAAR seeding camp at the school premises very soon.

Liken Koyu, Jt. CEO also said that  to mark the importance of the day and make it a mass movement, Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities are being taken up across the state.

Sachin Rana, DEO, Papumpare while speaking on the occasion said that “along with the awareness on the Electoral procedures the program also endeavours to encourage cleanliness practices amongst the masses.”

He later read out the draft publication notification.

As a part of the programme Chunav Pathshala activities ( snake and ladder game) was also organised for the school children.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by ERO (Hq) Omey Apang.

Tags
November 9, 2022
