Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrate 50th Anniversary of it’s Raising Day

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh Police raising day in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam, Industry & Textiles Minister, Tumke Bagra and DGP, Satish Golcha, MLA cum Advisor to Minister (WCD), Dasanglu Pul, retired APP police personnel and all rank & file of APP were also present on the occasion’, at PTC Banderdewa today.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister announced the “institution of Golden Jubilee Service Medal to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Raising Day of Arunachal Pradesh Police viz. on 8th November’ 2022”. He informed that a notification in this regard will be issued by the order of Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that this is done to recognize the selfless service provided by the Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel through the years, and the contribution of APP in maintaining the security and safety of the state and it’s citizens, without which no developmental works could have taken place.

“The medal will be awarded to all the police personnel serving the state on 8th November’ 2022, for their services”, he added.

Mein also announced that the State Govt will also introduce Annual Sports Events for the Arunachal Pradesh Police which will help to improve their fitness level. He said, “there are lots of skill and sports persons in APP, their services can be used in the department”.

He also advocated for establishment of a ‘Shintan Shivir’ (contemplation camp) in the department as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kal.

He commended all the personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police for serving the people of the State with utmost dedication to provide transparent, responsive, just and people friendly policing with their motto – ‘Satya, Seva, Suraksha {Truth, Service, Security)’. He said, “the dedication of police personnel towards their duty for the protection, prevention & detection of crime and maintenance of law & order for ensuring internal security in the State is laudable”.

He also lauded APP for their recent drive against drug abuse under ‘Campaign Against Drugs’ by Arunachal Pradesh Police under which huge quantities of suspected narcotic drugs and cannabis have been seized, many drug traffickers have been arrested and large areas of cannabis & poppy cultivation have been destroyed.

He commended the transformation brought in the police department under the leadership of Home Minister, Bamang Felix and Director General of Police, Satish Golcha and for their initiatives and efforts towards making a ‘Nasha Mukht Arunachal’.

He urged to evolve mechanism with the help of technology to counter spreading of fake news in social media which sometimes flare up law and order problem and also other cyber related crimes. He also urged for improvising Forensic technology for detection of evidence which will further help for speedy delivery of justice.

On the occasion, the first (1972) batch of Deputy Superintendent of Police(retired) namely, N. Payeng, Raksap Yomcha and Tasso Bida were felicitated were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

He also paid homage to the State police personnel who have laid their lives in the line of duty.

DCM and Home Minister also gave away ‘DGP Commendation Disc’ awards for the year 2022 to the Police Officers and personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police. The awards were conferred on the basis of their performance, integrity, life saving, hard work and under special category – study of Flora/Fauna.

DGP Satish Golcha also spoke on the occasion and have highlighted the journey and achievements of Arunachal Pradesh Police and the way forward.

The dignitaries also visited the exhibition stalls put up on the occasion.