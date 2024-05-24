ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Apatani Youth Tamo Moko wins Gold at National MMA Championship

This remarkable achievement has made his state Arunachal Pradesh and community proud.

Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Apatani Youth Tamo Moko wins Gold at National MMA Championship

ITANAGAR-  Thirteen-year-old Apatani youth Tamo Moko, has created history by becoming the youngest fighter to win a gold medal in the 4th Kerala MMA State Championship. This remarkable achievement has made  his state Arunachal Pradesh  and community proud.

Competing in the 51kg weight category, Moko displayed exceptional talent at the event held in Calicut, Kerala, from May 17 to 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

A student of Class 8 at Government TPD Middle School in Ziro, his remarkable achievement not only highlights his exceptional skills in Mixed Martial Arts but also brings pride to his state and community.

Related Articles

Moko’s dedication, perseverance, and outstanding performance on the championship stage have earned him well-deserved recognition and admiration.

His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) also extended their congratulations to Moko, highlighting that “his victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal.”

Tags
Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Arunachal: Emergency Helpline Number Launched for Puroik Community in East Kameng

Arunachal: Emergency Helpline Number Launched for Puroik Community in East Kameng

Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept at Changlang and Longding

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button