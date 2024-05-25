ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Farewell Program for B-Tech Final Year Students held at Himalayan University

It brought together students from various years, including B-Tech 1st, 2nd, and 3rd years, along with diploma and M-Tech students, all eager to bid farewell to their seniors.

Last Updated: May 25, 2024
3 minutes read
Arunachal: Farewell Program for B-Tech Final Year Students held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR-   The Civil Engineering Department of Himalayan University organized a farewell program for the B-Tech final year students. The event, held in the university’s auditorium, was a testament to the camaraderie and spirit that pervades the institution. It brought together students from various years, including B-Tech 1st, 2nd, and 3rd years, along with diploma and M-Tech students, all eager to bid farewell to their seniors.

The program was meticulously coordinated by Miss Depti Kangu, a B-Tech 3rd-year student, whose leadership ensured a seamless and engaging event. The entire Civil Engineering Department contributed to the occasion, with students participating enthusiastically. The involvement of students from different years and courses highlighted the unity and collaborative spirit that defines Himalayan University.

The outgoing students took the opportunity to share their experiences and impart wisdom to their juniors. They spoke fondly of their time at the university, recounting personal stories and significant moments that shaped their academic journey. One senior mentioned the remarkable transformation the university has undergone over the past few years, from infrastructure enhancements to advancements in teaching methodologies. This sentiment was echoed by many, underscoring the dynamic and progressive environment at Himalayan University.

The highlight of the event was a speech by Talkeshwar Ray, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the Civil Engineering Department. In his address, he congratulated the outgoing students and reflected on their achievements. He stated, “Today, we gather to celebrate a significant milestone in your lives.

As you pass out from our B-Tech Civil Engineering program, I want to take a moment to reflect on your journey and express my heartfelt congratulations. Over the past few years, you have faced challenges, conquered complex problems, and grown both personally and professionally. Your dedication, hard work, and resilience have brought you to this day, and I couldn’t be more proud of each one of you.”

He further emphasized the importance of the role they will play as civil engineers, urging them to carry forward the values of integrity, collaboration, and perseverance. “As you step into the world as civil engineers, remember that you hold the power to shape our future. You will design, construct, and innovate, making a tangible impact on the world around us. Carry with you the knowledge and skills you have acquired, but also the values of integrity, collaboration, and perseverance,” he added.

Ray also encouraged the juniors to continue organizing such events, highlighting their role in fostering teamwork and leadership qualities. “Such programs not only improve teamwork spirit but also harness leadership qualities in the students, which will be helpful in their professional work,” he noted.

The farewell program was beautifully balanced with a mix of introductions, speeches, and cultural activities. Junior students showcased their talents through various performances, adding a touch of entertainment and cultural flair to the event. The performances included dances, musical renditions, and skits that were warmly received by the audience.

The farewell program for the B-Tech final year students was a memorable and poignant event that celebrated the achievements and journey of the graduates. It provided a platform for reflection, expression of gratitude, and imparting of wisdom. The event underscored the values of unity, collaboration, and continuous learning that Himalayan University strives to instill in its students.

As the event drew to a close, there was a palpable sense of optimism and excitement for the future. The graduates left with a renewed sense of purpose and a deep appreciation for their time at the university. The juniors, inspired by the event, looked forward to continuing the traditions and upholding the values that make Himalayan University a beacon of excellence in education.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024! May your future endeavors be filled with success and fulfillment. Go forth and build the world you envision.

