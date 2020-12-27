Itanagar: Pema Khandu launches APLA’S e-Calender 2021

ITANAGAR : Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the e-Calender 2021 of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) in presence of Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the APLA for bringing out the e-calendar, Chief Minister appreciated the step as being ‘innovative’ and lauded the Speaker for bringing various reforms aimed at making Arunachal Assembly environment friendly.

The e-Calendar is first of its kind with textual and pictorial descriptions of all the local, restricted and national holidays besides important days and events, said the CM. It would also serve as window to the Arunachal’s cultural diversity with the e-app containing information on people and its land.

Informing on various initiatives taken to boost technological interventions in the state, the CM informed that Arunachal Assembly had earlier adopted E-Vidhan to make the Assembly paperless.

“We cannot run away from technology. We must increase its utilisation for the development to pick up pace and to improve people’s lives,” he said.

Earlier the Speaker also spoke on the occasion.