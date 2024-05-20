Minor girl kidnapped from Assam, recovered in Arunachal Pradesh

LAKHIMPUR- Due to sincere efforts, Assam police was able to recover a minor girl from Arunachal Pradesh, after 10 days of her kidnapping. informed Lakhimpur SP Aparna Natarajan.

Addressing to media persons of Lakhimpur SP informed that “ the girl, a resident of Bhimpora area, was abducted from Boginadi on May 8 when she was waiting for a vehicle with her grandmother to take her to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Two unknown miscreants forcibly picked up her in an Alto car and said that they would take him to LMCH”.

Later, instead of giving a lift to LMCH, the miscreants took her to Jumi in Arunachal Pradesh where the kidnappers dropped the girl’s grandmother from the car and took the girl with them.

However, the elderly woman managed to return to Boginadi with the help of the village head of Jumi. SP informed.

Also Read- Interstate Sex Racket Update: 21 including 5 Govt officers Arrested so far

On the same night, on the statement of his grandmother, Lakhimpur Police was registered a case at Boginadi police station regarding girl’s kidnapping, and started the search operation. Finally, after 11 days Lakhimpur police managed to trace the girl to a place near Sangram Police Station under Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Lakhimpur further informed that “ The kidnappers sold the girl to a Arunachali family for a sum of Rs. 1,20,000, and family put the girls to work in a shop over there”.

A team of Lakhimpur Police led by DSP (Headquarters) brought the girl to Lakhimpur on Saturday, 18th May 2024.

Also Read- Woman Drug Peddler Arrested with Heroin

According to the statement of the family that bought the girl, Lakhimpur police managed to arrest two kidnappers. On Sunday, the kidnappers were produced in the court and then Lakhimpur police took them in their remand.

However the SP refused to reveal the identifications of the kidnappers for which may harm for the further investigation.