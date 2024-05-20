ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Celebrates 50 Years with Thrilling Competitions

The event at Dree Ground commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Capital Tanw Dree Festival.

Last Updated: May 20, 2024
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-  The second day of the Table Tennis, Chess, and Traditional Games & Sports competitions, organised by the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024 (GJ CCDFC), commenced with renewed energy after a brief rain delay. The event at Dree Ground commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Capital Tanw Dree Festival.

The Closing Ceremony was a grand affair, graced by Mr. Tage Tatung, Director of Horticulture, and his wife Mrs. Takhe Monya, alongside Mr. Takhe Kani, Deputy Secretary of Finance, and his wife Mrs. Takhe Omang. These guests handed out prizes to the winners of the various competitions, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and community.

The festival featured an array of events, from modern games like Table Tennis and Chess to traditional sports such as Archery, Stilt Racing, High Jump, Long Jump, Wrestling, Arm Wrestling, Javelin Throw, and Tug-of-War. The competitions were fierce, and the participants demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication.

Mr. Hano Takka, General Secretary of GJ CCDFC 2024, reported a record number of participants, with 84 in Chess and 46 in Table Tennis. He also reflected on the journey so far, which began with a Walkathon from Ziro to Itanagar in February, followed by a Badminton tournament from 10-12 May. Looking ahead, he announced upcoming events including Volleyball on 25-26 May and Football from 1-16 June, along with various cultural activities.

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Dree Festival continue- Marathon, TT, Chess competitions held

Er. Mudang Tacho, Vice Chairman of GJ CCDFC 2024, expressed his gratitude to all participants and urged every Apatani in the Itanagar Capital Region to join in the festivities and celebrate the Dree Festival with enthusiasm.Competition Winners:
Archery
• Winner: Duyu Talley,   Runner-up: Landi Milo

Wrestling
• Winner: Landi Milo,  Runner-up: Hibu Gambo

Arm Wrestling
• Winner: Koj Rissang,  Runner-up: Khoda Talyang

Bamboo Wrestling (Bije Darka Swnwñ)

  • Winner: Landi Milo,  Runner-up: Tanyang Padi

Javelin Throw
• Winner: Ngilyang Noni,  Runner-up: Tanyang Padi

Stilt Race (Alli inka swnwñ)
• Winner: Millo Yarang,  Runner-up: Rubu Tagia

Chess
• Winner: Nada Tamang, Runner-up: Gyati Taker

High Jump
• Open Men Winner: Bamin Lailyang, Open Men Runner-up: Landi Milo
• Open Women Winner: Gyati Biinya, Open Women Runner-up: Rubu Yassung

Long Jump
• Open Men Winner: Bamin Tadu, Open Men Runner-up: Bamin Lailyang
• Open Women Winner: Punyo Yabyang, Open Women Runner-up: Rubu Yassung

Tug of War
• Open Men Winner: Tanw United FC,  Open Men Runner-up: Haaki Ajin
• Open Women Winner: Patw Club, Open Women Runner-up: Khonkung Club

Table Tennis
• Open Women Winner: Tage Bunyi,  Open Women Runner-up: Gyati Biinya
• Super Veteran Single Winner: Hage Kago,  Super Veteran Single Runner-up: Narang Tani
• Super Veteran Double Winners: Narang Tani/Koj Tarang, SV Double Runners-up: Dani Gamboo/Millo Tago
• Veteran Double Winners: Hage Kago/Bamin Gambo, Veteran Double Runners-up: Habung Tarang/Gyati Gambo
• Veteran Single Winner: Taku Opo,  Veteran Single Runner-up: Hage Oppo
• Open Men Double Winners: K Tapa/H Tapu, Open Men Double Runners-up: H Tarang/G Gambo
• Open Men Single Winner: Khoda Tapa, Open Men Single Runner-up: Hage Oppo

