Arunachal: Independence Day Football Tournament 2024 Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- The Independence Day Football Tournament 2024 commenced this morning at the newly inaugurated FIFA standard Artificial football turf at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

The tournament was officially opened by Abbot Shelding Tulku Thupten Tender of Tawang Monastery, who led prayers for universal peace and the welfare of all sentient beings.

The inaugural event was attended by distinguished guests, including Chairman of Chosrig Affairs Jambey Wangdi, Commander of Tawang Brigade Brigadier V.S. Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Sang Khandu, Secretary General MMT Rinchin Norbu along with other senior officers and public leaders.

This year’s tournament features 46 teams from across Tawang district and is a collaborative effort organized by the Tawang District Sports Association (TDSA), Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), All Tawang District Students Union (ATDSU), Tawang District Football Association (TDFA), and the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army, under the supervision of the District Sports Authority and the District Administration.

A total of 140 matches will be played, with 104 matches featuring men’s teams and 36 matches involving women’s teams. The tournament will run until Independence Day 2024.

During the opening ceremony, Urgen Dorjee, Secretary of TDSA, extended gratitude on behalf of the people of Tawang to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, former MLA Tsering Tashi, present MLA Namgey Tsering, and the district administration for their support in providing a FIFA-standard artificial turf ground at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium.

Dorjee emphasized the importance of sports in keeping youth away from drugs and maintaining fitness and health.

The inaugural match saw D-Club Jang face off against Prime United Tawang. D-Club Jang secured a decisive victory with a score of 7-0.

During the inaugural function Koncho Tashi,was presented with certificate of achievement for representing India in AFC, Asian futsal championship in Tajikistan and taking Indian futsal into FIFA ranking for the first time and being part of first ever international futsal match played by the Indian national futsal team at Bahrain. He was congratulated by the abbot as well as other dignitaries present.